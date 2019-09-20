Sign Up
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) campus by taking you around Las Vegas. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) and Las Vegas during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

04:27
A day in my life as a unlv student
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
A view of my day on campus, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: You can see what campus looks like coming in from the white lot parking (by the Thomas & Mack Center). I walk around the outside of the Marjorie Barrick Museum. From across the street I show you the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building. I spend some time on the Lied Library and show you a bit of it. Then I go the the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building C. In my time lapse you can see the auditorium classroom building (Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building A), past that is the Lied Library, and to the right the modern building is the new Hospitality Hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), that opened in 2018.
05:45
A snow day at unlv!
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
Snow days at UNLV are not common, so this was very exciting for me especially since I lived on Maui before moving here. Watch the entire video on my youtube channel: http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: I am walking onto campus from the Tropicana Parking Garage (by the Thomas & Mack Center). The lawn area is near the front end of campus and id directly in front of the John S. Wright Hall. I then go onto the top floor of the John S. Wright Hall. When I am on the stairs I show the Lied Library (the large glass building). I go to the top floor in the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality) and show you the view, from left to right is the Carol Harter Classroom Complex (it consists of 3 buildings), and a better view of the Lied Library. You can see a foggy view of the strip. I show a quick clip of what the hospitality hall looks like on the first floor.
04:42
A day in my life as a unlv student
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
Watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I went: The video starts off at the Greenspun Hall (Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building). I got my morning breakfast from the Coffee Bean located inside the Lied Library. The first time lapse was taken in the Lied Library on the 5th floor. Then I get some food from the student union and take it to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality).
07:07
How i spend my down time on campus (unlv)
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
These clips are taken from A week in my life as a college student, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: The first place I go to is the Lied Library, this year the 5th floor is way busier than usual. I then head to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), to get a better of view of what is going on. I spend some time between classes reading on the second floor of the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, building C. Then I go to the gym (Student Recreation and Wellness Center). I show the night view of the strip from the white lot parking area.
