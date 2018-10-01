Sign Up
Portland State University (PSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Portland State University (PSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Portland State University (PSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Portland State University (PSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Portland State University (PSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Portland State University (PSU) campus by taking you around Portland. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Portland State University (PSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Portland State University (PSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Portland State University (PSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Portland State University (PSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Portland State University (PSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Portland State University (PSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Portland State University (PSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Portland State University (PSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Portland State University (PSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Portland State University (PSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Portland State University (PSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Portland State University (PSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Portland State University (PSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Portland State University (PSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Portland State University (PSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Portland State University (PSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Portland State University (PSU) and Portland during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:39
Smith memorial student union
Academics
Smith Memorial Student Union is one of the Hubs at Portland State. Many resources, clubs, and restaurant are housed here, including Student Government.
03:01
Cramer hall & lincoln hall
Academics
Cramer and Lincoln Halls are two of the four central PSU buildings, other than Smith which is the Student Union and Neuberger which is under construction. Each of these buildings have many classrooms and serve as office spaces for academic departments. Lincoln Hall is our hub of the arts.
00:29
My daily routine
In this video, I go about my day. I wake, I go to class, I go to work, I go to Student Government, I go home.
05:18
Engineering building and research opportunities
Academics
While I show the Engineering Building, I also discuss professor-student relationships and the bountiful research opportunities being born at Portland State.
02:57
Science, research, and teaching center
Academics
I discuss 'mixer' opportunities through my research program, fossils from the Museum of Natural History, and an important self-discovery I made in this building.
03:49
Library & work life balance
Academics
In this video, I show the library and talk about its resources. I also delve into some of my tips for work-life balance.
04:56
Cool spots to hangout (and the worst one)
In this video, I show students the hanging out at the sports field after-hours, discuss bar etiquette, and take you to one of the worst places on campus.
04:33
My night out!
In this video, I show you my night out with friends to the Curious Comedy Club
01:24
My (last year) dorm
Dorms
Here I discuss my dorm at PSU, and some highlights of living on campus
03:20
The heart of psu
Food
In this video, I show you the center of PSU and give you a taste of one of the coolest events the school has all year: Party in the Park.
