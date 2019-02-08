Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Nevada, Reno Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Nevada, Reno virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Nevada, Reno is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Nevada, Reno virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Nevada, Reno vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Nevada, Reno campus by taking you around Reno. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Nevada, Reno virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Nevada, Reno in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Nevada, Reno is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Nevada, Reno people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Nevada, Reno and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Nevada, Reno in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Nevada, Reno?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Nevada, Reno places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Nevada, Reno virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Nevada, Reno on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Nevada, Reno in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Nevada, Reno virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Nevada, Reno virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Nevada, Reno virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Nevada, Reno in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Nevada, Reno. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Nevada, Reno and Reno during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:37
E.l. wiegand fitness center
Erica Stroman Campus
The E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center is Nevada's HUGE four story gym/rec center. It has everything you need to get the best workout in. The gym has tons of options for group fitness classes which are free and lots and lots of fun! This is one of the nicest gyms you can find in all of Nevada!
01:51
Nevada stadiums
Erica Stroman Campus
The basketball games held in Lawlor Events Center can actually get pretty wild! Games are one of the best social events on campus! The clip from this video is from our "pink out" game! As for football games, the student section is always packed and energetic!!
02:34
Joe crowley student union
Erica Stroman Campus
The Joe Crowley Student Union, more commonly referred to as "The Joe", is one of the most important buildings on campus! It is home to many of the best places to eat for students. The Joe also has many other things, such as the bookstore, a theater, and ballrooms that house many of the events on campus throughout the year.
04:55
Knowledge center
Erica Stroman Academics
Out of your four years at UNR, the Knowledge Center is going to be the most important building you will visit! You can find the KC packed every single night. When finals week comes around, there is no better place to get a group of friends to bust out a semester's worth of study in one night!
02:24
College of education
Erica Stroman Academics
The William J. Raggio Building is home to Reno's College of Education. Christine goes into detail about some of the amazing programs we have here on campus!
02:44
Why i love unr with alyssa delle planas
Skylar Greenway Campus
Why I Love UNR with Alyssa Delle Planas
01:07
Joe crowley student union building tour with mirabel and katelyn
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Joe Crowley Student Union Building Tour with Mirabel and Katelyn
01:03
Tour of the keck museum
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Tour of the Keck Museum
00:11
Meet iuri, a mining engineering master's student at unr
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Meet Iuri, a Mining Engineering Master's Student at UNR 
00:10
Meet mollee, a pre-nursing student at unr
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Meet Mollee, a Pre-Nursing Student at UNR
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved