Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Washington State University (WSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Washington State University (WSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Washington State University (WSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Washington State University (WSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Washington State University (WSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Washington State University (WSU) campus by taking you around Pullman. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Washington State University (WSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Washington State University (WSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Washington State University (WSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Washington State University (WSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Washington State University (WSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Washington State University (WSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Washington State University (WSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Washington State University (WSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Washington State University (WSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Washington State University (WSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Washington State University (WSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Washington State University (WSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Washington State University (WSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Washington State University (WSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Washington State University (WSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Washington State University (WSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Washington State University (WSU) and Pullman during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:27
Coman hall floor tour
Dorms
Coman Hall is a popular dorm on the north side of campus. It is a scholar hall that has a high percentage of students involved in Greek life! It is a co-ed dorm with female and male floors.
01:05
Interview with my roommate!
Academics
Interview with my roommate, Kirsten! She shares her major, why she chose to come to Washington State, and what the campus is like.
02:30
Dorm room tour!
Dorms
Coman Hall has some of the biggest dorm rooms on campus. They are known for having large closets, lots of floor space, and huge windows! Here, I show two of the more popular ways to set up beds in dorms.
04:14
Study sesh and greek life
First look into how I study with my friend! We talk about greek life and sororities at WSU. Over 60% of the campus is involved in Greek life in some form.
03:12
The best view on campus
Campus
The top of the library has one of the best views of campus! Up there you can see almost all of Northside, including the practice fields, water tower, and even the beautiful hills of the Palouse.
04:41
The bookie
The Bookie is our resident bookstore! It's filled with everything from school supplies and textbooks to makeup. It's also the best place to get all your WSU gear!
03:20
My favorite academic hall
Academics
The Spark is my personal favorite academic hall! Not only is the design modern and very cool, but there are also a variety of different classrooms that make engaging easy. With a Starbucks on the ground floor and a rooftop deck, this is one of the best places to study!
02:19
Honors college and class sizes
Academics
Interview with my friend Haley on the Honors College here at WSU! We compare the difference in class sizes and she explains what the Honors College is.
03:36
Tour of the cub!
Food
The Compton Union Building is the social hub of campus! With plenty of study spots, places to eat, and even a movie theater, it's one of my favorite places to hang out with friends.
01:40
Glenn terrell mall
Campus
The Glenn Terrell Mall is located in the center of campus and connects students to the library, CUB building, and various other academic halls. If you're looking for clubs to join, this place is always filled with booths!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved