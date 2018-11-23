Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Long Beach, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Long Beach weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Long Beach if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)?

Below is a list of every California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) tour?

All CampusReel tours for California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) students!

What is city Long Beach, CA like?

Long Beach is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at California State University-Long Beach (CSULB).

Who are the tour guides for California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at California State University-Long Beach (CSULB). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) tours:

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Long Beach and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) in person.

01:53
Csulb rec center
Annahita Vatani Campus
Here's the first look into CSULBs Student Rec Center. Enjoy!
00:45
Constance at csulb
Constance Edman Interview
Hi and welcome to my virtual campus tour guide of CSULB. My name is Constance, I am a Journalism and PR student, and can't wait to show you all my campus.
03:03
Apartment tour
Constance Edman Dorms
After freshman year, students can live at apartments. I live at a complex where lots of other students live as well!
01:11
Tabling at greek week
Constance Edman Campus
Me and Joanne at Greek week and Week of welcome - we are tabling with our sorority!
00:38
Campus shuttle
Constance Edman Campus
The campus shuttle goes back and forth from two different off-campus locations. One goes to the off-campus dorms and the other to the apartment area that a lot of students live at. That's the one I'm taking!
01:37
Interview with maggi
Constance Edman Interview
Meet Maggi! She's a fourth-year criminal justice major at CSULB.
03:14
Meet miriam- a film student!
Constance Edman Interview
Meet Miriam! She's my roommate and currently studying Film at CSULB
00:59
Things to do in long beach: yoga on the beach!
Constance Edman Campus
Today my roomie and I are exploring yoga at the Bluff in Long Beach! One of the many fun things Long Beach has to offer.
01:52
Hi my name is joy and i will be your virtual tour guide for csulb
Joy Rowden Campus
Hi, so in this video I will introduce myself.
01:18
Dorm tour
Joy Rowden Dorms
I commute to school. So, instead I will be showing you my friend Sohyeon's dorm room.
