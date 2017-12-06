How long do California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 87 tour videos for California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, so you can expect to spend between 261 to 435 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and stay informed on campus life.

Where do California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as San Luis Obispo, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. San Luis Obispo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore San Luis Obispo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo?

Below is a list of every California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo tour?

All CampusReel tours for California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo students!

What is city San Luis Obispo, CA like?

San Luis Obispo is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.

Who are the tour guides for California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo tours:

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, San Luis Obispo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in person.

