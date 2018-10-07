Sign Up
University of California-Davis (UCD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of California-Davis (UCD) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for University of California-Davis (UCD), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of California-Davis (UCD) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of California-Davis (UCD) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of California-Davis (UCD) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of California-Davis (UCD) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Davis, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of California-Davis (UCD), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Davis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of California-Davis (UCD) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of California-Davis (UCD) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California-Davis (UCD) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of California-Davis (UCD) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Davis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of California-Davis (UCD) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of California-Davis (UCD)?

Below is a list of every University of California-Davis (UCD) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of California-Davis (UCD) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of California-Davis (UCD) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of California-Davis (UCD) students!

What is city Davis, CA like?

Davis is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of California-Davis (UCD).

Who are the tour guides for University of California-Davis (UCD) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of California-Davis (UCD). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of California-Davis (UCD) tours:

University of California-Davis (UCD), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of California-Davis (UCD) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Davis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of California-Davis (UCD) in person.

00:41
Introduction: who am i?
Academics
Welcome to UCD! I'm so excited to show you around campus. Here's a little but about myself and why I decided to come half-way across the world to get my Undergrad Education.
01:08
Campus housing - dorm your
Dorms
This is what a typical Quad style and a double room will look like. Here's some ins and outs on finding a good roommate and more!
01:07
Off-campus housing
Dorms
Although there are several apartments around Davis, most international students (such as myself) pick West Village because it is full-furnished and also the closest to campus! The bus (Unitrans) commutes back and forth from school to West Village every 20-40 minutes making it the most efficient mode of commuting besides walking/biking. This is what our apartment looks like + some facilities provided to us by WV.
00:51
East & west quad | chilling with friends
I'll be showing your around the East and West wings of campus, this is essentially the central part of campus.
00:57
Cruess hall - tour
Academics
Tour of Cruess Hall - exhibitions, labs and more!
01:41
Wellman hall - tour
Academics
Around Wellman Hall - you'll have atleast one class here your freshman year!
01:10
Daily routine
Academics
Typical day in my life
01:03
Silo | food trucks
Food
Taking you around Silo - best place to eat, study and socialize!
00:41
Around the city | umall
Food
he best place to hit with your last minute shopping spree and coffee runs!
01:22
Dining commons | harry potter theme?
Food
Yes we did have a Halloween themed dinner, and yes I turned out to be a Gryffindor!
