Lafayette College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Lafayette College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Lafayette College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Lafayette College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Lafayette College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Lafayette College campus by taking you around Easton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Lafayette College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Lafayette College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Lafayette College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Lafayette College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Lafayette College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Lafayette College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Lafayette College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Lafayette College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Lafayette College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Lafayette College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Lafayette College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Lafayette College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Lafayette College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Lafayette College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Lafayette College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Lafayette College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Lafayette College and Easton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

11:27
College move in day | international student
Shantae Shand Campus
In this video, I finally move into my new home, Lafayette College. My move in process was quite different from many of the ones I've seen. This is mainly due to the fact that that I'm an international student (Jamaican) so I had to take a few flights as opposed to driving there, which also means I couldn't carry as many things. Nonetheless, I hope you really hope you enjoy it! Oh, and there will be a dorm tour coming soon.
10:20
Dorm room tour | lafayette college | freshman
Shantae Shand Dorms
This is an overview of my freshman college dorm room at Lafayette College.
12:24
College student sees snow for the first time on campus
Shantae Shand Campus
Being an island girl, snow is really a 'new phenomenon'. In this video you'll get to see me experience my first snowfall. I hope you enjoy! Let's connect! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shantae_shand/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shantae.shand Snapchat: Shantae.Shand
09:06
My first college football game
Shantae Shand
My first ever college football game! I'm not really sure how this sport works but I love people and excitement and this game seems to have a lot of that! Hope you enjoy! Let's connect! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shantae_shand/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shantae.shand Snapchat: Shantae.Shand
12:16
My first day of college | freshman year
Shantae Shand Campus
This is my first day as an official college student at Lafayette College. My vlog features friends, food, fashion and fitness! Hope you enjoy! Let's connect! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shantae_shand/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shantae.shand Snapchat: Shantae.Shand
