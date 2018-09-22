How long do Temple University (TU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 101 tour videos for Temple University (TU), so you can expect to spend between 303 to 505 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Temple University (TU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Temple University (TU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Temple University (TU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Temple University (TU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Philadelphia, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Temple University (TU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Philadelphia weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Temple University (TU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Temple University (TU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Temple University (TU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Temple University (TU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Philadelphia if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Temple University (TU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Temple University (TU)?

Below is a list of every Temple University (TU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Temple University (TU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Temple University (TU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Temple University (TU) students!

What is city Philadelphia, PA like?

Philadelphia is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Temple University (TU).

Who are the tour guides for Temple University (TU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Temple University (TU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Temple University (TU) tours:

Temple University (TU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Temple University (TU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Philadelphia and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Temple University (TU) in person.

