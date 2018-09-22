Sign Up
Temple University (TU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Temple University (TU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Temple University (TU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Temple University (TU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Temple University (TU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Temple University (TU) campus by taking you around Philadelphia. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Temple University (TU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Temple University (TU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Temple University (TU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Temple University (TU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Temple University (TU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Temple University (TU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Temple University (TU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Temple University (TU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Temple University (TU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Temple University (TU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Temple University (TU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Temple University (TU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Temple University (TU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Temple University (TU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Temple University (TU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Temple University (TU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Temple University (TU) and Philadelphia during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:41
Lauren's campusreel intro!
Dorms
Hello! I'm Lauren and here is my introduction to Temple University! Welcome to the nest, home of the Temple Owls in North Philadelphia.
05:49
Lauren's dorm room tour!
Dorms
My dorm room tour! I live at Beech International, a Temple University dorm, a couple blocks from campus. I have my own room!
01:47
Obama comes to north philly!
Join me at the Obama rally in North Philly in the Dell Music Center. My admission to the rally was free due to the tickets being handed out on campus by government volunteers. See this video on youtube! https://youtu.be/U53Ox-xPUNY
01:34
Temple football gameday at the linq!
Tag along to the Temple Owls football game with me! I take the subway (broad street line) for only two dollars to get to the Linq stadium, home of the Eagles!
00:44
Goats on campus?
So apparently there are therapy goats? I was just strolling through campus after class when my friends and I stumbled into a pop-up goat therapy event! They had a mini petting zoo and goat yoga!
02:22
Why transfer to temple? interview with nate!
Academics
Watch an interview with a Temple transfer from Montgomery County Community College. Nathan is a hospitality major who loves Temple!
02:01
My class schedule fall 2018
Academics
Whats a typical student schedule like? Usually about five classes a semester including one GenEd class. Watch this video to learn more about what a GenEd is too!
01:14
Interview with presina in the tech center!
Academics
Interview with a sophomore design major, Presina, in the Tech Center at Temple University.
01:04
Thank you for following my tour :)
Thanks so much for watching my vlogs at Temple University! :) Feel free to follow and reach out to me on Instagram @lauren__frank
00:21
Meet kelly, a transfer marketing student!
Kelly Karwowski Campus
Kelly transferred to Temple University in Fall of 2018 from Bucks County Community College. She received her associates in Business Administration and has decided to concentrate on marketing at the Fox School of Business. Since it's her first semester she's still learning new things about the campus everyday but is so excited to show prospective students that Temple feels like home!
