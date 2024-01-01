The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

Arlington, TX

You Are Watching

A Day in the Life with Jazzi


Choose a Tour:
A Day in the Life with Jazzi

ON THIS TOUR

College Dorm Room Tour at The University of Texas at Arlington! Kalpana Chawla Hall

Come to Class with Me at UT Arlington! The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Vlog #6 | UT Arlington! UTA Central Library

College Vlog #7 UT Arlington | Lost Footage! The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Vlog #9 | Rap Battle in Class at UT Arlington! The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Vlog #8 | First Week of Spring Semester (UT Arlington) The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Vlog #5! | UT Arlington Basketball Game! College Park Center

College Vlog #2! University of Texas at Arlington! The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Freshman Advice! | UTA The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Vlog #3! | UT Arlington The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

5 Hacks Every UTA Student NEEDS to Know! The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Week In My Life! | University of Texas at Arlington The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

Apartments at the University of Texas at Arlington! Campus Edge on UTA Boulevard

7 Tips you NEED to Know Before College! The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Vlog #4: New Dining Hall at UTA! | University of Texas at Arlington The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Vlog! UT Arlington The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

Dorms at UT Arlington! The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

I Failed 4 Classes?!! | My Experience at The University of Texas at Arlington The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

If You're In College, Please Watch This! | Struggles + Advice The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

Textbook Shopping at UT Arlington! | Tips and Tricks UTA Bookstore

The Truth About UTA (UT Arlington) The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

College Move-In Day! | UT Arlington Kalpana Chawla Hall

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved