UC Berkeley Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are UC Berkeley virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. UC Berkeley is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of UC Berkeley virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the UC Berkeley vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the UC Berkeley campus by taking you around Berkeley. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a UC Berkeley virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit UC Berkeley in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Berkeley is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the UC Berkeley people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting UC Berkeley and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting UC Berkeley in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at UC Berkeley ?

For your convenience, below is a list of UC Berkeley places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a UC Berkeley virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring UC Berkeley on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting UC Berkeley in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the UC Berkeley virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a UC Berkeley virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a UC Berkeley virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting UC Berkeley in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour UC Berkeley . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience UC Berkeley and Berkeley during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:26
Meet megan! and get ready to experience uc berkeley through her eyes!
Campus
Hi everyone, I’m Megan! I will be your tour guide at the University of California, Berkeley. This school tops the charts for academics but is also beautiful and exciting as well. Get to know a few things about me before you get started on your tour.
00:35
Megan shows you her favorite spot on campus - strawberry creek
Campus
Take a walk through campus! From grass fields to trees as far as your eyes can see to a creek that runs all the way through UC Berkeley.
00:12
A quick look at the "beautiful sather gate"
Campus
Sather Gate is an iconic can’t miss on your tour through Berkeley, partially because its at the edge of the main quad of campus and tens of thousands of students walk through it every day on their way to class. It shows the history and tradition of the University of California.
00:47
Walk with megan as she heads over to sproul hall
Campus
Sproul is the “quad” center of campus. There are always clubs tabling and selling yummy food. Take a look at my walk there from Moffitt Library, one of the dozens of libraries on campus.
00:37
Take a scenic walk to sproul with megan!
Dwinelle Hall, Wheeler Hall and more! Take a look at your future lecture hall buildings.
00:48
Megan begins to tell you about food on campus, but then...puppies!
Food
Let’s talk food. UC Berkeley is known for its amazing academic reputation, not it’s dining halls. That being said, there are many options for people with different dietary restrictions. In terms of dining halls, get creative! You can never go wrong with a grilled cheese you made in the panini press.
00:11
Dogs! (part 2)
Dogs. Need I say more?
00:23
Lets head into golden bear cafe!
Food
Get a 360 degree tour of Sproul as I head into Golden Bear Cafe (GBC).
00:35
Megan heads back to her room in towle hall
Dorms
Ever wondered what the setup of Berkeley dorms looks like? Well now you don’t have to! And as a bonus, you get to learn a fun fact about the parking garage between housing units 1 and 2.
01:14
Megan tells you about mental health support at uc berkeley on her way home
Dorms
11. Berkeley can be hard! College can be hard! The good things is, Berkeley has so many resources aimed at supporting the mental health of their students. We’re all one big golden bear family! I also tell you about some of the housing options available to you at Berkeley.
