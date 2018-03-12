CAMPUSREEL
University of Southern California (USC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
How long do University of Southern California (USC) tours last?
CampusReel hosts a total of about 136 tour videos for University of Southern California (USC), so you can expect to spend between 408 to 680 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Southern California (USC) and stay informed on campus life.
Where do University of Southern California (USC) tours start?
On CampusReel, you can start your University of Southern California (USC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Southern California (USC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Los Angeles, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Southern California (USC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Los Angeles weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Southern California (USC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.
When do University of Southern California (USC) tours start?
Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Southern California (USC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Southern California (USC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Los Angeles if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Southern California (USC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.
What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Southern California (USC)?
Below is a list of every University of Southern California (USC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.
- LA Memorial Coliseum at University of Southern California (USC)
- Von KleinSmid Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Village Fitness Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Shoah Foundation at University of Southern California (USC)
- La Sorbonne Apartments at University of Southern California (USC)
- Leavey Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- University of Southern California at University of Southern California (USC)
- EVK Dining Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- McClintock Ave at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Admission Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- Everybody's Kitchen at University of Southern California (USC)
- Doheny Memorial Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- University of Southern California Hillel Foundation at University of Southern California (USC)
- Terrace Apartments at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California (USC)
- Seeley G. Mudd Building at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Student Housing at University of Southern California (USC)
- Annenberg House at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Bookstores at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Heritage Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Lyon Recreation Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- Expo Park / USC Station at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at University of Southern California (USC)
- Tommy Trojan at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Office of the Senior Vice President, Administration at University of Southern California (USC)
- Bing Theatre at University of Southern California (USC)
- Yoshinoya Figueroa & 30th at University of Southern California (USC)
- Argue Plaza at University of Southern California (USC)
- Amazon@USCVillage at University of Southern California (USC)
- Target at University of Southern California (USC)
- Parkside Dining Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- McCarthy Quad at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Special Collections/University Archives Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- Marshall Business School, USC at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Village at University of Southern California (USC)
- Zemeckis Center for Digital Arts (RZC) at USC at University of Southern California (USC)
- Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at University of Southern California (USC)
- Physical Education Building at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC McCarthy Way at University of Southern California (USC)
- Zumberge Hall of Science at University of Southern California (USC)
- Galen Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Marks Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Trousdale Pkwy at University of Southern California (USC)
- The Von KleinSmid Center of International and Public Affairs at University of Southern California (USC)
- Tommy's Place at University of Southern California (USC)
- Anthony D. Lazzaro Plaza at University of Southern California (USC)
- VKC Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- Game Innovation Lab at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Village Dining Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Ronald Tutor Campus Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- 1330 W Washington Blvd at University of Southern California (USC)
- Cromwell Track & Field at University of Southern California (USC)
- Taper Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Taper Hall (THH) at University of Southern California (USC)
- Mark's Tower at University of Southern California (USC)
- 325 W Adams Blvd at University of Southern California (USC)
What will I see on a University of Southern California (USC) tour?
All CampusReel tours for University of Southern California (USC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Southern California (USC) students!
What is city Los Angeles, CA like?
Los Angeles is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Southern California (USC).
Who are the tour guides for University of Southern California (USC) on CampusReel?
Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Southern California (USC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.
Summary and Overview of University of Southern California (USC) tours:
University of Southern California (USC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Southern California (USC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Los Angeles and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Southern California (USC) in person.
Check out these related virtual tours: