When is the best time to visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

Visiting University of California-Davis (UCD) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of California-Davis (UCD) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Davis as well. Remember that Davis is also catering to 28239 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

The University of California-Davis (UCD) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Davis. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Davis when they visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Davis. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of California-Davis (UCD) and see for yourself how the student make use of Davis.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

