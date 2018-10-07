Sign Up
University of California-Davis (UCD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

Visiting University of California-Davis (UCD) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of California-Davis (UCD) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Davis as well. Remember that Davis is also catering to 28239 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

The University of California-Davis (UCD) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Davis. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hallmark Inn at UC Davis at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • Hyatt Place Uc Davis at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • Econo Lodge at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Davis at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • Best Western University Lodge at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • Best Western Plus Palm Court Hotel at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • Aggie Inn, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • University Park Inn and Suites at University of California-Davis (UCD)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Davis - University Area at University of California-Davis (UCD)

What do families do in Davis when they visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Davis. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of California-Davis (UCD) and see for yourself how the student make use of Davis.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of California-Davis (UCD)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Now
00:41
Introduction: who am i?
Academics
Welcome to UCD! I'm so excited to show you around campus. Here's a little but about myself and why I decided to come half-way across the world to get my Undergrad Education.
01:08
Campus housing - dorm your
Dorms
This is what a typical Quad style and a double room will look like. Here's some ins and outs on finding a good roommate and more!
01:07
Off-campus housing
Dorms
Although there are several apartments around Davis, most international students (such as myself) pick West Village because it is full-furnished and also the closest to campus! The bus (Unitrans) commutes back and forth from school to West Village every 20-40 minutes making it the most efficient mode of commuting besides walking/biking. This is what our apartment looks like + some facilities provided to us by WV.
00:51
East & west quad | chilling with friends
I'll be showing your around the East and West wings of campus, this is essentially the central part of campus.
00:57
Cruess hall - tour
Academics
Tour of Cruess Hall - exhibitions, labs and more!
01:41
Wellman hall - tour
Academics
Around Wellman Hall - you'll have atleast one class here your freshman year!
01:10
Daily routine
Academics
Typical day in my life
01:03
Silo | food trucks
Food
Taking you around Silo - best place to eat, study and socialize!
00:41
Around the city | umall
Food
he best place to hit with your last minute shopping spree and coffee runs!
01:22
Dining commons | harry potter theme?
Food
Yes we did have a Halloween themed dinner, and yes I turned out to be a Gryffindor!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved