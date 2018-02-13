Sign Up
UC Irvine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit UC Irvine ?

Visiting UC Irvine depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit UC Irvine twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Irvine as well. Remember that Irvine is also catering to 25245 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit UC Irvine ?

The UC Irvine admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Irvine. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hotel Irvine at UC Irvine
  • Hilton Irvine/Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
  • Irvine Marriott at UC Irvine
  • Wyndham Irvine-Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Irvine Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
  • Star Inn at UC Irvine
  • Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina at UC Irvine
  • Island Hotel at UC Irvine
  • Courtyard by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County at UC Irvine
  • Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa at UC Irvine
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Irvine at UC Irvine
  • Ayres Hotel Costa Mesa/Newport Beach at UC Irvine
  • Newport Beach Marriott Bayview at UC Irvine
  • Hilton Garden Inn Irvine/Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
  • Best Western Plus Newport Mesa Inn at UC Irvine
  • Hyatt Regency Newport Beach at UC Irvine
  • Hyatt House Irvine/John Wayne Airport at UC Irvine
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Costa Mesa Newport Beach at UC Irvine
  • Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel at UC Irvine
  • Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach at UC Irvine
  • Extended Stay America Orange County - John Wayne Airport at UC Irvine
  • Atrium Hotel at UC Irvine
  • Atrium Hotel at UC Irvine
  • Park Plaza at UC Irvine
  • Crowne plaza costa mesa at UC Irvine
  • Marriott at UC Irvine
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County at UC Irvine
  • Wyndham at UC Irvine
  • Modern Beach - Three Bedroom Home at UC Irvine
  • Crowne Plaza Costa Mesa Orange County at UC Irvine
  • Balboa Inn at UC Irvine
  • Regency Inn at UC Irvine
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Irvine-Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
  • Balboa Island Hotel at UC Irvine
  • Fashion Island Hotel Newport Beach at UC Irvine
  • Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa at UC Irvine
  • Travelodge by Wyndham Orange County Airport/ Costa Mesa at UC Irvine

What do families do in Irvine when they visit UC Irvine ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Irvine. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at UC Irvine and see for yourself how the student make use of Irvine.

What buildings should I look at when I visit UC Irvine ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:48
Introduction to uc irvine!
Campus
Welcome to the first video of UC Irvine. My name is Agustin Richardson and I will be your tour guide I hope you enjoy all the videos that I have posted, it is all 100% real, 100% honest, 100% awesome!
01:00
Aldrich park
Campus
Aldrich park, is always a relaxing place to hang out, and even though many students pass by every hour to go to their class or back to their apartments its state of peacefulness does no go away.
01:49
Check in with agustin at mesa court hall
Dorms
This is one of the two housing communities here at UC Irvine. Also new towards were constructed in mesa court, that is another option were you can dorm, however the towards are only quads (4 people per dorm)
01:31
Check out a typical dorm room in mesa court hall
Dorms
This is one of the two housing communities here at UC Irvine. Also new towards were constructed in mesa court, that is another option were you can dorm, however the towards are only quads (4 people per dorm)
01:03
Views from outside aldrich hall
Campus
The flagpoles are a common pick up and drop off point. This part is basically the front of the school and the one that connects with UTC.
00:53
Infinity fountain and zot zot pride
the infinity fountain symbolizes the infinity of knowledge that there is at UC Irvine. I provided all the step for you to be able to do the Zot Zot like a professional!!!
00:39
Game day on a wednesday night
UC Irvine has a Division 1 basketball team and we play in the NCAA league, at every game you can see students cheering with their ZOT! signs in the air. School Pride!
01:11
Agustin shows you around langston library
Academics
Both the Gateway Student Center and Langston Library are great places to study at! I usually go to gateway when i have to use a computer and I go to Langston when I just want to study for a test. I recommend going to the 3rd or 4th floor because there isn't as much noise as there is in the main floor which is the 2nd floor.
02:08
Business school at uci
Academics
This is our business school, the business administration major is really competitive, only a few get accepted every year. Therefore many decide to change their major to business economics.
01:29
More from the anteatery
Food
This is one of the dinning halls at UC Irvine, its called the Anteatery. It is located in the housing community Mesa Court, but anyone can come as long as they pay to get in. It is about $9-$13 depending on what meal plan you get. It is required for everyone in a dorm to get a meal plan.
