CAMPUSREEL
UC Irvine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit UC Irvine ?
Visiting UC Irvine depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit UC Irvine twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Irvine as well. Remember that Irvine is also catering to 25245 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit UC Irvine ?
The UC Irvine admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Irvine. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Hotel Irvine at UC Irvine
- Hilton Irvine/Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
- Irvine Marriott at UC Irvine
- Wyndham Irvine-Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Irvine Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
- Star Inn at UC Irvine
- Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina at UC Irvine
- Island Hotel at UC Irvine
- Courtyard by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County at UC Irvine
- Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa at UC Irvine
- AC Hotel by Marriott Irvine at UC Irvine
- Ayres Hotel Costa Mesa/Newport Beach at UC Irvine
- Newport Beach Marriott Bayview at UC Irvine
- Hilton Garden Inn Irvine/Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
- Best Western Plus Newport Mesa Inn at UC Irvine
- Hyatt Regency Newport Beach at UC Irvine
- Hyatt House Irvine/John Wayne Airport at UC Irvine
- Residence Inn by Marriott Costa Mesa Newport Beach at UC Irvine
- Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel at UC Irvine
- Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach at UC Irvine
- Extended Stay America Orange County - John Wayne Airport at UC Irvine
- Atrium Hotel at UC Irvine
- Atrium Hotel at UC Irvine
- Park Plaza at UC Irvine
- Crowne plaza costa mesa at UC Irvine
- Marriott at UC Irvine
- Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County at UC Irvine
- Wyndham at UC Irvine
- Modern Beach - Three Bedroom Home at UC Irvine
- Crowne Plaza Costa Mesa Orange County at UC Irvine
- Balboa Inn at UC Irvine
- Regency Inn at UC Irvine
- Hampton Inn & Suites Irvine-Orange County Airport at UC Irvine
- Balboa Island Hotel at UC Irvine
- Fashion Island Hotel Newport Beach at UC Irvine
- Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa at UC Irvine
- Travelodge by Wyndham Orange County Airport/ Costa Mesa at UC Irvine
What do families do in Irvine when they visit UC Irvine ?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Irvine. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at UC Irvine and see for yourself how the student make use of Irvine.
What buildings should I look at when I visit UC Irvine ?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- UCI Student Center & Event Services at UC Irvine
- Campus-University Center at UC Irvine
- Ayala Science Library at UC Irvine
- Engineering Gateway at UC Irvine
- Mesa Court at UC Irvine
- The Anteatery at UC Irvine
- Edwards University Town Center 6 at UC Irvine
- Bren Events Center at UC Irvine
- Phoenix Food Court at UC Irvine
- Mesa Court Housing at UC Irvine
- Infinity Fountain at UC Irvine
- Anteater Learning Pavilion (ALP) at UC Irvine
- Aldrich Park at UC Irvine
- Anteater Recreation Center at UC Irvine
- University of California Irvine at UC Irvine
- Langson Library at UC Irvine
- Robert Cohen Theater & Dance Studios at UC Irvine
- Aldrich Hall at UC Irvine
- The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine
- UCI Libraries Gateway Study Center at UC Irvine
- Classroom and Office Building (UCI-COB) at UC Irvine
- Berkeley & Columbia Court Apartment Homes at UC Irvine
- Middle Earth - Quenya Hall at UC Irvine
- Campus Plaza at UC Irvine
- Pippin Commons at UC Irvine
- Claire Trevor School of the Arts at UC Irvine
Check out these related virtual tours: