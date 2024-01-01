UC Santa Barbara

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

UC Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, CA

UC Santa Barbara A Day in the Life with Yu

UC Santa Barbara A Day in the Life with Amy

UC Santa Barbara A Day in the Life with Brianna

UC Santa Barbara A Day in the Life with Dagan at UC Santa Barbara

00:35

Meet Dagan! And get ready to experience UCSB through his eyes

01:35

Check in with Dagan outside Santa Catalina the Dorm Informally Known as FT

01:37

Dagan shows you around his double Dorm Room

01:16

Welcome to the Tenth Floor Penthouse!

01:44

Dagan shows you around the Central Quad on campus

01:17

Dagan gives you a tour of a Typical Triple Dorm Room

01:57

Dagan gives you a Tour of Campus Point!

02:12

Dagan gives you a tour of DLG - the main Dining Hall on Campus

02:17

Dagan gives you a look at Davidson Library

01:17

Dagan shows you around the Top of the Library

02:13

Bike Through Campus with Dagan

01:13

Dagan shows you around a typical classroom at UCSB

00:53

Dagan shows you around Campbell Hall - a typical lecture hall at UCSB

00:59

Hang out with Dagan in a Listening Room at the Music Library

01:46

Welcome to Isla Vista!

02:28

Dagan shows you some of the Dining Options in Town

00:38

Meet Morgan! A Biological Anthropology Sophomore at UCSB

00:37

Morgan gives 1 piece of advice to Prospective Students

01:07

What are your Favorite & Least Favorite things about UCSB?

01:03

Meet Nick! And hear why he chose UCSB

00:54

What are your Favorite & Least Favorite parts of UCSB

02:27

Dagan and the gang tell you about the UCSB Adventure Program

00:36

How's the food on campus?

01:11

Sadly, all good things must come to an end

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved