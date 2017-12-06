When is the best time to visit University of St. Andrews?

Visiting University of St. Andrews depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of St. Andrews twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of St. Andrews as well. Remember that St. Andrews is also catering to 7829 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of St. Andrews?

The University of St. Andrews admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in St. Andrews. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in St. Andrews when they visit University of St. Andrews?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around St. Andrews. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of St. Andrews and see for yourself how the student make use of St. Andrews.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of St. Andrews?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

