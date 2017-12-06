CAMPUSREEL
University of St. Andrews Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit University of St. Andrews?
Visiting University of St. Andrews depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of St. Andrews twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of St. Andrews as well. Remember that St. Andrews is also catering to 7829 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit University of St. Andrews?
The University of St. Andrews admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in St. Andrews. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Rufflets St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- Greyfriars Inn at University of St. Andrews
- Macdonald Rusacks Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- Premier Inn St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- Hotel du Vin St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- The Golf Inn at University of St. Andrews
- Dempster Lodge at University of St. Andrews
- Kinkell House at University of St. Andrews
- Kinnettles Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- Fairways of St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- Old Course Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- Fairmont St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- Cameron Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- Bell Craig Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- St. Nicholas Farmhouse B&B at University of St. Andrews
- The Scooniehill Residence at University of St. Andrews
- The Saint Bar & Kitchen at University of St. Andrews
- St Andrews Holiday Park at University of St. Andrews
- 2 Queens Terrace at University of St. Andrews
- Hazelbank Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- The Russell Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- Brownlees Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- The Spindle at University of St. Andrews
- University Hall at University of St. Andrews
- Braeside House at University of St. Andrews
- Hoppity House at University of St. Andrews
- Montague House at University of St. Andrews
- Lorimer Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- Doune House at University of St. Andrews
- Cleveden House at University of St. Andrews
- The Dunvegan Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- No12 Bed and Breakfast at University of St. Andrews
- Glenderran at University of St. Andrews
- Six Murray Park Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- Burness House/6 Bedroom Luxury Vacation Rental at University of St. Andrews
- Easter Haining at University of St. Andrews
- Failte Bed and Breakfast at University of St. Andrews
- The New Inn at University of St. Andrews
- Shandon House at University of St. Andrews
- Nethan Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- Anderson House Bed and Breakfast at University of St. Andrews
- Deveron House at University of St. Andrews
- Annandale Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- The Largo Road Residence at University of St. Andrews
- The Albany Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- Little Carron Cottage at University of St. Andrews
- Yorkston Guest House ~ St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- Dukeside Lodge at University of St. Andrews
- Old Fishergate House at University of St. Andrews
- Spinkieden Bed and Breakfast at University of St. Andrews
- Kinburn Guest House at University of St. Andrews
- Craigmore House at University of St. Andrews
- Arran House at University of St. Andrews
- Best Western Scores Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- Ardgowan Hotel at University of St. Andrews
- Craigtoun Meadows Holiday Park, St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- Castlemount Bed and Breakfast St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- St Andrews Holiday Park at University of St. Andrews
- Five Pilmour Place at University of St. Andrews
- St Andrews Tourist Hostel at University of St. Andrews
What do families do in St. Andrews when they visit University of St. Andrews?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around St. Andrews. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of St. Andrews and see for yourself how the student make use of St. Andrews.
What buildings should I look at when I visit University of St. Andrews?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- University of St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- University of St Andrews Students' Association at University of St. Andrews
- University of St Andrews Athletic Union at University of St. Andrews
- University of St Andrews Library at University of St. Andrews
- Agnes Blackadder Hall at University of St. Andrews
- St Salvators Chapel at University of St. Andrews
- Vic St Andrews at University of St. Andrews
- North St at University of St. Andrews
- Old Course Hotel at University of St. Andrews
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Visit to The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Visit to University of Florida (UF)
- Visit to UCLA
- Visit to Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
- Visit to University of Southern California (USC)
- Visit to Harvard University
- Visit to Boston University (BU)
- Visit to UC Berkeley
- Visit to New York University (NYU)