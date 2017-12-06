Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of St. Andrews Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of St. Andrews tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for University of St. Andrews, so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of St. Andrews and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of St. Andrews tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of St. Andrews tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of St. Andrews in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as St. Andrews, United Kingdom so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of St. Andrews, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. St. Andrews weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of St. Andrews website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of St. Andrews tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of St. Andrews starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of St. Andrews students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore St. Andrews if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of St. Andrews admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of St. Andrews?

Below is a list of every University of St. Andrews building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of St. Andrews tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of St. Andrews include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of St. Andrews students!

What is city St. Andrews, United Kingdom like?

St. Andrews is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of St. Andrews.

Who are the tour guides for University of St. Andrews on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of St. Andrews. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of St. Andrews tours:

University of St. Andrews, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of St. Andrews is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, St. Andrews and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of St. Andrews in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:11
Meet sophia! and get ready for a day in her life at st. andrews
Campus
This is sofia a 3rd year student of University of st. Andrews, she will be your official campusreel tour guide for the University.
00:50
involvement at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia tells you about her Extra Curricular Involvement at St. Andrews.
00:42
Sophia breaks down the student housing at st. andrews
Dorms
During her first year Sophia lives in (DRA) David Russell apartment, and she lives in a room with own bathroom and live by herself. Now she lives in a flat with other roomates
00:43
flat at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia shows you around her Flat at St. Andrews. This place is very accessible to school and other establishments which is great.
00:51
Sophia shows you around the academic quad at st. andrews
Campus
In the quad is where you have most of your lectures and in this place some events are also held here.
00:28
Academic quad
Campus
A Quick Overview of the beautiful Academic Quad.
00:20
A silent tour of the silent floors in the library
Academics
Sophia shows you the silent floor in the library of University of St. Andrews.
00:23
Sophia shows you around the 2nd floor of the st. andrews library
Academics
Sophia shows you around the first floor of the library where you can chat and do some group study.
00:17
Need a quick study break, the library patio has you covered!
Academics
This is the patio of the library, this is the place where other students do smoke breaks and have lunch as well.
00:29
Science and math building
Academics
Sophia takes you through the Science and Math building.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved