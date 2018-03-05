Sign Up
Boston University (BU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Boston University (BU)?

Visiting Boston University (BU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Boston University (BU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Boston as well. Remember that Boston is also catering to 16456 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Boston University (BU)?

The Boston University (BU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Boston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hotel Commonwealth at Boston University (BU)
  • Holiday Inn Boston-Brookline at Boston University (BU)
  • Boston Park Plaza at Boston University (BU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Brookline at Boston University (BU)
  • Sheraton Boston Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • The Westin Copley Place, Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • The Baldwin at Longwood Medical Centre at Boston University (BU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston - Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston - Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • Wyman Bed & Breakfast in Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites - Boston Crosstown Center at Boston University (BU)
  • Best Western Plus Boston Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • Battery Wharf Hotel Boston Waterfront at Boston University (BU)
  • The Verb Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Copley Square Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • InterContinental Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill at Boston University (BU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston-South Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Hyatt Regency Cambridge, Overlooking Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Beacon Inn at Boston University (BU)
  • Royal Sonesta Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown at Boston University (BU)
  • Boston Luxury Suites at Boston University (BU)
  • Courtyard Boston Copley Square Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • Hampton Inn Boston/Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Back Bay/Fenway at Boston University (BU)
  • The Colonnade Boston Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • W Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Kimpton Onyx Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • The Bostonian Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Club Quarters Hotel in Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • The Eliot Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • Kimpton Marlowe Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston Garden at Boston University (BU)
  • The Midtown Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • Ames Boston Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton at Boston University (BU)
  • Hotel Veritas in Harvard Square at Boston University (BU)
  • Found Hotel Boston Common at Boston University (BU)
  • The Inn At Longwood Medical at Boston University (BU)
  • Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • The Boxer at Boston University (BU)
  • The Charlesmark at Copley at Boston University (BU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • The Lenox Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • Hilton Boston Back Bay at Boston University (BU)
  • YOTEL Boston at Boston University (BU)
  • Hotel 140 at Boston University (BU)
  • Boston Marriott Copley Place at Boston University (BU)
  • Freepoint Hotel West Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • The Kendall Hotel at Boston University (BU)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Brookline-Longwood Medical at Boston University (BU)
  • Le Méridien Boston Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown at Boston University (BU)
  • Boston Marriott Cambridge at Boston University (BU)
  • The Langham at Boston University (BU)
  • Boston Hotel Buckminster at Boston University (BU)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston - Downtown at Boston University (BU)

What do families do in Boston when they visit Boston University (BU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Boston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Boston University (BU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Boston.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Boston University (BU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Featured Video
Trending Content

Trending Now
00:38
Welcome to boston university!
Campus
Meet your tour guide who is so crazy stupid excited to take you around campus and show you how amazing Boston University is!
01:01
Friday morning at bu
Take a walk with me to start the morning and get to work!
00:47
Marsh plaza
Campus
This I should Marsh Plaza, a great place for organized groups to join together. Here we often see protests, art clubs, political statements, and Free Hugs club stops by every so often. Yes, that is a real club on campus!
00:59
Going to a big school (part one)
Just a bit about the pros and cons of going to such a big school and some advice.
01:18
Going to a big school (part two)
A bit more advice on the pros and cons of going to such a big school
01:01
Walk to class with me!
Campus
Come with me as I walk to class and check out the beautiful Bay State Rd!
00:37
Your average bu classroom
Academics
Here is a look at a normal BU Classroom in the College of Arts and Sciences Building.
00:28
The com lawn
A quick look at a social hub for student groups
00:36
Agganis arena
Here at Agganis Arena, you can find our hockey games along with special events and other sportsand concerts year round!
00:42
Nickerson field
Check out Nickerson Field! This is where you can find our soccer games, lacrosse game, and track meets!
