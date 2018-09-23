Sign Up
University of Wyoming (UW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

Visiting University of Wyoming (UW) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Wyoming (UW) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Laramie as well. Remember that Laramie is also catering to 9842 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

The University of Wyoming (UW) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Laramie. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hampton Inn Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Best Western Laramie Inn & Suites at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Ramada by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Comfort Inn at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Laramie Valley Inn at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Travel Inn at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Motel 8 Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Travelodge Downtown Xenion Motel at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Motel 6 Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Quality Inn & Suites University at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Travelodge by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Econo Lodge at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Americas Best Value Inn - Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • Holiday Inn Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)
  • AmericInn by Wyndham, Laramie Near University of Wyoming at University of Wyoming (UW)

What do families do in Laramie when they visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Laramie. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Wyoming (UW) and see for yourself how the student make use of Laramie.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:48
Hey! what's up? hello! i'm shannon...
Dorms
Welcome to lovely Laramie, Wyoming, home of the U of WY Cowboys, where I'll be showing you what life at 7220 is like!
01:39
Check out the freshman dorms!
Dorms
The UW dorms are small, but word is that's the only downside! Communities are friendly, residence halls are student-oriented, and students' voices are heard by admin. UW has four dorm buildings, all located on the southern border of campus, just behind sorority row. Another residence hall, exclusively for honors students, sits a couple of blocks away.
00:31
A quick rundown of uw's meal plans
Food
If you live in the dorms, you must choose (and pay for) a meal plan. You can choose 12 meals a week, 15 meals a week or unlimited meals a week, so you can tailor it best to your needs!
01:45
What's a fishbowl? and why do people spend so much time in them?
Dorms
Every floor of every residence hall has a community room called a fishbowl. It's where students gather in the evenings for study groups or social events (like watching "The Bachelor")! If you live in the dorms, the fishbowl is the place to be!
00:52
Coffeeholics unite! ...at turtle rock coffee, etc.
Food
Turtle Rock Coffee is always buzzing with life! Students hang out here, study here, or just grab & go! Its location is extremely convenient, though there are coffee hubs in most buildings on campus, and a plethora around town. Laramie runs on coffee, and I recommend Turtle Rock!
00:47
The student union and its many dining options
Food
We have to cover the Student Union, which has many many places to grab some grub! Not mentioned in the video is The Gardens, a bar found in the basement of the Union, surrounded by comfy lounging areas and game rooms.
00:39
Picnicking on prexy's pasture!
Food
One of the most beautiful parts of campus, Prexy's Pasture is a hub for life. From dawn till dusk and in between, there are always people enjoying Prexy's. Students with their dogs, families with their children, clubs, etc. The large pasture allows for the University to host outdoor concerts and festivals, for groups to play sports, and for art lovers to appreciate "The University Family," a statue not featured in the video, due to the intense sunlight bleaching everything out.
00:43
Swing by the union on a thursday night for some fun...
Laramie loves its swing dancing! You can do it downtown at The Cowboy Saloon on Wednesdays or at the Union on Thursdays. Regardless of when and where, you need to learn to swing! Everyone's doing it!
00:38
A friday night in wyoming: camping!
The outdoors is a huge part of the Wyoming culture! So, when students find some free time, we fill it with hiking, camping and such! Laramie, itself, is surrounded by mountain ranges. Snowy Range is a quick 30 minute drive west of the city, with the peak being another 15 minutes or so up, from there you can hike. The Saratoga hot springs are on the other side of the mountain, an easy 90 minute drive with friends. Johnson's creek is about 30 to the north, where we like to go cliff jumping. Curt Gowdy State Park, where you can find our iconic Hidden Falls is about 25 minutes up to the East. Fort Collins and all it has to offer is a scant hour drive south over the Colorado border. This night, however, we went camping up in Vedauwoo (vee-duh-voo), a 25 minute breeze to the east, on the way to Cheyenne.
00:48
Important buildings on campus -- agriculture
Campus
UW is known for its Environmental Studies program, and a lot of those classes take place in the Ag building.
