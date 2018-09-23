When is the best time to visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

Visiting University of Wyoming (UW) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Wyoming (UW) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Laramie as well. Remember that Laramie is also catering to 9842 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

The University of Wyoming (UW) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Laramie. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Hampton Inn Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Best Western Laramie Inn & Suites at University of Wyoming (UW)

Ramada by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Comfort Inn at University of Wyoming (UW)

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Super 8 by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Laramie Valley Inn at University of Wyoming (UW)

Travel Inn at University of Wyoming (UW)

Motel 8 Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Travelodge Downtown Xenion Motel at University of Wyoming (UW)

Days Inn by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Motel 6 Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Quality Inn & Suites University at University of Wyoming (UW)

Travelodge by Wyndham Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Hilton Garden Inn Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Econo Lodge at University of Wyoming (UW)

Americas Best Value Inn - Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

Holiday Inn Laramie at University of Wyoming (UW)

AmericInn by Wyndham, Laramie Near University of Wyoming at University of Wyoming (UW)

What do families do in Laramie when they visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Laramie. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Wyoming (UW) and see for yourself how the student make use of Laramie.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Wyoming (UW)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

