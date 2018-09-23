How long do University of Wyoming (UW) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 50 tour videos for University of Wyoming (UW), so you can expect to spend between 150 to 250 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Wyoming (UW) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Wyoming (UW) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Wyoming (UW) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Wyoming (UW) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Laramie, WY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Wyoming (UW), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Laramie weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Wyoming (UW) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Wyoming (UW) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Wyoming (UW) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Wyoming (UW) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Laramie if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Wyoming (UW) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Wyoming (UW)?

Below is a list of every University of Wyoming (UW) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Wyoming (UW) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Wyoming (UW) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Wyoming (UW) students!

What is city Laramie, WY like?

Laramie is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Wyoming (UW).

Who are the tour guides for University of Wyoming (UW) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Wyoming (UW). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Wyoming (UW) tours:

University of Wyoming (UW), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Wyoming (UW) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Laramie and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Wyoming (UW) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: