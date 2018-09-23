Sign Up
University of Wyoming (UW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Wyoming (UW) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 50 tour videos for University of Wyoming (UW), so you can expect to spend between 150 to 250 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Wyoming (UW) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Wyoming (UW) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Wyoming (UW) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Wyoming (UW) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Laramie, WY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Wyoming (UW), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Laramie weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Wyoming (UW) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Wyoming (UW) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Wyoming (UW) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Wyoming (UW) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Laramie if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Wyoming (UW) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Wyoming (UW)?

Below is a list of every University of Wyoming (UW) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Wyoming (UW) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Wyoming (UW) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Wyoming (UW) students!

What is city Laramie, WY like?

Laramie is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Wyoming (UW).

Who are the tour guides for University of Wyoming (UW) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Wyoming (UW). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Wyoming (UW) tours:

University of Wyoming (UW), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Wyoming (UW) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Laramie and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Wyoming (UW) in person.

00:48
Hey! what's up? hello! i'm shannon...
Dorms
Welcome to lovely Laramie, Wyoming, home of the U of WY Cowboys, where I'll be showing you what life at 7220 is like!
01:39
Check out the freshman dorms!
Dorms
The UW dorms are small, but word is that's the only downside! Communities are friendly, residence halls are student-oriented, and students' voices are heard by admin. UW has four dorm buildings, all located on the southern border of campus, just behind sorority row. Another residence hall, exclusively for honors students, sits a couple of blocks away.
00:31
A quick rundown of uw's meal plans
Food
If you live in the dorms, you must choose (and pay for) a meal plan. You can choose 12 meals a week, 15 meals a week or unlimited meals a week, so you can tailor it best to your needs!
01:45
What's a fishbowl? and why do people spend so much time in them?
Dorms
Every floor of every residence hall has a community room called a fishbowl. It's where students gather in the evenings for study groups or social events (like watching "The Bachelor")! If you live in the dorms, the fishbowl is the place to be!
00:52
Coffeeholics unite! ...at turtle rock coffee, etc.
Food
Turtle Rock Coffee is always buzzing with life! Students hang out here, study here, or just grab & go! Its location is extremely convenient, though there are coffee hubs in most buildings on campus, and a plethora around town. Laramie runs on coffee, and I recommend Turtle Rock!
00:47
The student union and its many dining options
Food
We have to cover the Student Union, which has many many places to grab some grub! Not mentioned in the video is The Gardens, a bar found in the basement of the Union, surrounded by comfy lounging areas and game rooms.
00:39
Picnicking on prexy's pasture!
Food
One of the most beautiful parts of campus, Prexy's Pasture is a hub for life. From dawn till dusk and in between, there are always people enjoying Prexy's. Students with their dogs, families with their children, clubs, etc. The large pasture allows for the University to host outdoor concerts and festivals, for groups to play sports, and for art lovers to appreciate "The University Family," a statue not featured in the video, due to the intense sunlight bleaching everything out.
00:43
Swing by the union on a thursday night for some fun...
Laramie loves its swing dancing! You can do it downtown at The Cowboy Saloon on Wednesdays or at the Union on Thursdays. Regardless of when and where, you need to learn to swing! Everyone's doing it!
00:38
A friday night in wyoming: camping!
The outdoors is a huge part of the Wyoming culture! So, when students find some free time, we fill it with hiking, camping and such! Laramie, itself, is surrounded by mountain ranges. Snowy Range is a quick 30 minute drive west of the city, with the peak being another 15 minutes or so up, from there you can hike. The Saratoga hot springs are on the other side of the mountain, an easy 90 minute drive with friends. Johnson's creek is about 30 to the north, where we like to go cliff jumping. Curt Gowdy State Park, where you can find our iconic Hidden Falls is about 25 minutes up to the East. Fort Collins and all it has to offer is a scant hour drive south over the Colorado border. This night, however, we went camping up in Vedauwoo (vee-duh-voo), a 25 minute breeze to the east, on the way to Cheyenne.
00:48
Important buildings on campus -- agriculture
Campus
UW is known for its Environmental Studies program, and a lot of those classes take place in the Ag building.
