Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Virginia Tech (VT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Virginia Tech (VT) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 58 tour videos for Virginia Tech (VT), so you can expect to spend between 174 to 290 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Virginia Tech (VT) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Virginia Tech (VT) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Virginia Tech (VT) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Virginia Tech (VT) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Blacksburg, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Virginia Tech (VT), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Blacksburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Virginia Tech (VT) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Virginia Tech (VT) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Virginia Tech (VT) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Virginia Tech (VT) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Blacksburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Virginia Tech (VT) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Virginia Tech (VT)?

Below is a list of every Virginia Tech (VT) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Virginia Tech (VT) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Virginia Tech (VT) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Virginia Tech (VT) students!

What is city Blacksburg, VA like?

Blacksburg is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Virginia Tech (VT).

Who are the tour guides for Virginia Tech (VT) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Virginia Tech (VT). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Virginia Tech (VT) tours:

Virginia Tech (VT), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Virginia Tech (VT) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Blacksburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Virginia Tech (VT) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:45
Meet taren! and get ready for her tour of virginia tech
Campus
The Virginia Tech College of Engineering offers 14 undergraduate degree-granting engineering majors, 16 doctoral, and 19 master's programs in 17 areas of study.
01:39
Taren gives you a tour of pritchard quad
Campus
All incoming first-year students are guaranteed, and required to live in, on-campus housing for their first year.
00:11
"game ball baby!"
Ranger Company, the Army ROTC company, has performed the Game-ball Run every year since '77; however, the tradition likely originated with the Virginia Tech-VMI football games years before that.
00:47
Get ready for taren's tour of owens dining hall
Food
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
01:17
More from owens dining!
Food
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
00:57
Taren shows you "the most iconic classroom at virginia tech" - mcbryde 100
Academics
Most students who have attended Virginia Tech in recent years have probably had a class in McBryde 100.
01:13
Taren gives you a tour of the architechture quad
Academics
The undergraduate Architecture curriculum begins with studies in the Foundation Program in the first year, intended to cultivate a student's aesthetic judgment and to stimulate a dialogue based on the student designer's attitudes, knowledge, and concerns in working with multiple scales of environmental design activity.
00:19
Walk with taren to the new classroom building
Academics
Welcome to the New Classroom Building! This is one of the coolest buildings on campus - it has great natural light (as you can see) and is incredibly modern looking inside.
00:30
Taren shows you around the new classroom building!
Academics
Welcome to the New Classroom Building! This is one of the coolest buildings on campus - it has great natural light (as you can see) and is incredibly modern looking inside.
00:11
Get ready to check out lane stadium!
Campus
Now onto the main attraction: Lane Stadium!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved