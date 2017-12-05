Sign Up
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
CAMPUSREEL

Virginia Tech (VT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Virginia Tech (VT) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Virginia Tech (VT) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Virginia Tech (VT) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Virginia Tech (VT) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Virginia Tech (VT) campus by taking you around Blacksburg. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Virginia Tech (VT) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Virginia Tech (VT) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Virginia Tech (VT) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Virginia Tech (VT) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Virginia Tech (VT) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Virginia Tech (VT) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Virginia Tech (VT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Virginia Tech (VT) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Virginia Tech (VT) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Virginia Tech (VT) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Virginia Tech (VT) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Virginia Tech (VT) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Virginia Tech (VT) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Virginia Tech (VT) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Virginia Tech (VT) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Virginia Tech (VT). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Virginia Tech (VT) and Blacksburg during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:45
Meet taren! and get ready for her tour of virginia tech
Campus
The Virginia Tech College of Engineering offers 14 undergraduate degree-granting engineering majors, 16 doctoral, and 19 master's programs in 17 areas of study.
01:39
Taren gives you a tour of pritchard quad
Campus
All incoming first-year students are guaranteed, and required to live in, on-campus housing for their first year.
00:11
"game ball baby!"
Ranger Company, the Army ROTC company, has performed the Game-ball Run every year since '77; however, the tradition likely originated with the Virginia Tech-VMI football games years before that.
00:47
Get ready for taren's tour of owens dining hall
Food
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
01:17
More from owens dining!
Food
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
00:57
Taren shows you "the most iconic classroom at virginia tech" - mcbryde 100
Academics
Most students who have attended Virginia Tech in recent years have probably had a class in McBryde 100.
01:13
Taren gives you a tour of the architechture quad
Academics
The undergraduate Architecture curriculum begins with studies in the Foundation Program in the first year, intended to cultivate a student's aesthetic judgment and to stimulate a dialogue based on the student designer's attitudes, knowledge, and concerns in working with multiple scales of environmental design activity.
00:19
Walk with taren to the new classroom building
Academics
Welcome to the New Classroom Building! This is one of the coolest buildings on campus - it has great natural light (as you can see) and is incredibly modern looking inside.
00:30
Taren shows you around the new classroom building!
Academics
Welcome to the New Classroom Building! This is one of the coolest buildings on campus - it has great natural light (as you can see) and is incredibly modern looking inside.
00:11
Get ready to check out lane stadium!
Campus
Now onto the main attraction: Lane Stadium!
