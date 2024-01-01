Millersville University (MU)

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Millersville University (MU)

Millersville, PA

You Are Watching

Meet Current Students


Choose a Tour:
Get to know some of our amazing students!
Meet Current Students
learn about all of your housing options here at the VILLE
On Campus Housing
learn about some of our academics here at the Ville
Academics
Traditions at Millersville University
Campus Traditions
students will go over our dining options here at Millersville
MU Dining Options
See inside our Academic Buildings
Building Tours
Learn More About Processes and Places You Don’t Initially Think About
Helpful Walkthroughs
Fun places to go outside of Millersville University
Off Campus
Learn more about Millersville University
All Videos
Visit Campus Request Info Apply Today!

Millersville University (MU) Meet Current Students

Millersville University (MU) On Campus Housing

Millersville University (MU) Academics

Millersville University (MU) Campus Traditions

Millersville University (MU) MU Dining Options

Millersville University (MU) Building Tours

Millersville University (MU) Helpful Walkthroughs

Millersville University (MU) Off Campus

Millersville University (MU) All Videos

01:46

Why Saturna and Kevin Chose Millersville

03:44

Meet Isabella Stewart

04:33

Maddie's Day In My Life

02:02

Kevin and Paige’s Favorite Spots in Downtown Lancaster

00:56

The Rec Center with Hannah

01:19

Niya Zurcher - Introduction Video

03:54

Nikolaus Becher - Marauder Fund

01:27

MUTV with Sarah Dutton

01:55

Student and Faculty Experience at The Lombardo College of Business

00:50

Rec Center with Elias and Maggie

02:04

Autumn Leaves Festival with Niya

01:09

Events in the Student Memorial Center with Elias

05:00

Brookwod Apartment with Clare

02:23

Stevi McCall-Richburg - Day in the Life with Stevi

02:47

Student Teaching with Alexandriya Lebo

02:14

McNairy Library with Kelsey

01:21

Day in the Life of a Millersville Student - Grayson Conrad

01:50

Lancaster Trip - Alysha & Claire

05:44

Maintaining a successful relationship with your roommate

03:29

Library Tour with Elias at Millersville

02:39

Homecoming at Millersville

03:08

Katie Sarro's Single Suite Tour

01:11

Pineview Dairy with Andrew Salkin

00:44

The University Store at MU with Katherine

02:35

Day in the Life with Maple

01:51

Learn about Paws on Deck from Lexi

01:10

Visit the Pond with Elise and Sade

01:21

Ticket Office at Millersville with Lindsay Belliveau

03:10

Meet the Students and Why they chose Millersville

00:31

Why I Chose Millersville by Sade Randolph

00:58

Why Alysha Chose Millersville!

00:51

Katherine's Favorite Spot on Campus

00:32

Meet Claire Webber and Why She Chose MU

00:25

Meet Kevin Oliver and Why He Chose Millersville

00:42

3 Reasons Why I Love MU with Katherine

00:30

Why Andrew Chose Millersville

00:33

Meet Kat Delaney and Why She Chose MU

02:44

Residence Hall Tour at Millersville with Elias

00:38

Why Natalie Chose MU

01:08

Meet Keelie Steiner, a second year student at Millersville University

00:41

Explore McComsey with Maggie!

00:28

Feeling at Home at Millersville with Katie

02:35

Campus Life at MU with Elias

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved