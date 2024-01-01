Boston University Questrom: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Boston University Questrom program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Boston University Questrom including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Boston University Questrom. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Boston University Questrom has a total enrollment of 284 full-time students. The reported tuition is $55,480.00 per year. The program is 54.6% male and 45.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Boston University Questrom are promising. 47.9% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 91.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $99,955.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 16.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Boston University Questrom?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Boston University Questrom?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 401 applicants that were accepted to Boston University Questrom, 284 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Boston University Questrom.
Boston University Questrom reported an average GMAT score of 683.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 156 and GRE Quantitative score of 153.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.43. Additionally, 128 students had prior work experience, with an average of 66 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Boston University Questrom
1
What is the Boston University Questrom acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Boston University Questrom is 49.57%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Boston University Questrom?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Boston University Questrom is 683.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Boston University Questrom?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.43.
4
How can I get into Boston University Questrom?
To increase your chances of getting into Boston University Questrom, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.43, a GMAT score of false, and about 66 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsBowling Green State University MBA Brandeis University MBA Brigham Young University Marriott Bryant University MBA Butler University MBA California Polytechnic State University--San Luis Obispo Orfalea California State Polytechnic University--Pomona MBA California State University--Bakersfield MBA California State University--Chico MBA California State University--East Bay MBA