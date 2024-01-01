Brigham Young University Marriott: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Brigham Young University Marriott program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Brigham Young University Marriott including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Brigham Young University Marriott. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Brigham Young University Marriott has a total enrollment of 242 full-time students. The reported tuition is $13,450.00 per year. The program is 83.1% male and 16.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Brigham Young University Marriott are promising. 83.1% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 93.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $107,534.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Brigham Young University Marriott?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Brigham Young University Marriott?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 132 applicants that were accepted to Brigham Young University Marriott, 242 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Brigham Young University Marriott.
Brigham Young University Marriott reported an average GMAT score of 675.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.55. Additionally, 96 students had prior work experience, with an average of 44 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Brigham Young University Marriott
1
What is the Brigham Young University Marriott acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Brigham Young University Marriott is 59.19%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Brigham Young University Marriott?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Brigham Young University Marriott is 675.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Brigham Young University Marriott?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.55.
4
How can I get into Brigham Young University Marriott?
To increase your chances of getting into Brigham Young University Marriott, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.55, a GMAT score of false, and about 44 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsBryant University MBA Butler University MBA California Polytechnic State University--San Luis Obispo Orfalea California State Polytechnic University--Pomona MBA California State University--Bakersfield MBA California State University--Chico MBA California State University--East Bay MBA California State University--Fresno Craig California State University--Fullerton Mihaylo California State University--Long Beach MBA