Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue has a total enrollment of 15 full-time students. The reported tuition is $52,635.00 per year. The program is 33.3% male and 66.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $55,833.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 23 applicants that were accepted to Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue, 15 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue.
Duquesne University Palumbo-Donahue reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 149 and GRE Quantitative score of 149.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.39. Additionally, 7 students had prior work experience, with an average of 22 months of previous work experience - 1 years.
