Kennesaw State University Coles: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Kennesaw State University Coles program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Kennesaw State University Coles including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Kennesaw State University Coles. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Kennesaw State University Coles has a total enrollment of 97 full-time students. The reported tuition is $34,700.00 per year. The program is 52.0% male and 47.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Kennesaw State University Coles are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Kennesaw State University Coles?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 232 applicants that were accepted to Kennesaw State University Coles, 97 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Kennesaw State University Coles.
Kennesaw State University Coles reported an average GMAT score of 565.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Kennesaw State University Coles
1
What is the Kennesaw State University Coles acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Kennesaw State University Coles is 75.82%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Kennesaw State University Coles?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Kennesaw State University Coles is 565.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Kennesaw State University Coles?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Kennesaw State University Coles?
To increase your chances of getting into Kennesaw State University Coles, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
