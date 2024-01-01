Lamar University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Lamar University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Lamar University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Lamar University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Lamar University MBA has a total enrollment of 136 full-time students. The reported tuition is $18,560.00 per year. The program is 50.0% male and 50.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Lamar University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 31.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Lamar University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 56 applicants that were accepted to Lamar University MBA, 136 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Lamar University MBA.
Lamar University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 473.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.18. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Lamar University MBA
1
What is the Lamar University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Lamar University MBA is 68.29%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Lamar University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Lamar University MBA is 473.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Lamar University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.18.
4
How can I get into Lamar University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Lamar University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.18, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
