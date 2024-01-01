Le Moyne College MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Le Moyne College MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Le Moyne College MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Le Moyne College MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Le Moyne College MBA has a total enrollment of 13 full-time students. The reported tuition is $860.00 per year. The program is 46.2% male and 53.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Le Moyne College MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $54,278.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Le Moyne College MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Le Moyne College MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 16 applicants that were accepted to Le Moyne College MBA, 13 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Le Moyne College MBA.
Le Moyne College MBA reported an average GMAT score of 460.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.38. Additionally, 5 students had prior work experience, with an average of 43 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Le Moyne College MBA
1
What is the Le Moyne College MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Le Moyne College MBA is 88.89%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Le Moyne College MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Le Moyne College MBA is 460.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Le Moyne College MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.38.
4
How can I get into Le Moyne College MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Le Moyne College MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.38, a GMAT score of false, and about 43 months of work experience.
