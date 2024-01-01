Millsaps College Else: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Millsaps College Else program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Millsaps College Else including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Millsaps College Else. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Millsaps College Else has a total enrollment of 65 full-time students. The reported tuition is $39,078.00 per year. The program is 64.0% male and 34.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Millsaps College Else are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is N/A.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Millsaps College Else?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Millsaps College Else?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 42 applicants that were accepted to Millsaps College Else, 65 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Millsaps College Else.
Millsaps College Else reported an average GMAT score of 551.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Millsaps College Else
1
What is the Millsaps College Else acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Millsaps College Else is 76.36%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Millsaps College Else?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Millsaps College Else is 551.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Millsaps College Else?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Millsaps College Else?
To increase your chances of getting into Millsaps College Else, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsMinnesota State University--Mankato MBA Minnesota State University--Moorhead MBA Mississippi State University MBA Missouri State University MBA Missouri University of Science & Technology MBA Monmouth University MBA Montclair State University Feliciano Morehead State University MBA Morgan State University Graves Murray State University Bauernfeind