Mississippi State University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Mississippi State University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Mississippi State University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Mississippi State University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Mississippi State University MBA has a total enrollment of 22 full-time students. The reported tuition is $35,925.00 per year. The program is 68.2% male and 31.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Mississippi State University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $58,012.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Mississippi State University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 31 applicants that were accepted to Mississippi State University MBA, 22 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Mississippi State University MBA.
Mississippi State University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 538.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.64. Additionally, 1 students had prior work experience, with an average of 16 months of previous work experience - 1 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Mississippi State University MBA
1
What is the Mississippi State University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Mississippi State University MBA is 67.39%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Mississippi State University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Mississippi State University MBA is 538.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Mississippi State University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.64.
4
How can I get into Mississippi State University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Mississippi State University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.64, a GMAT score of false, and about 16 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
