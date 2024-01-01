Morgan State University Graves: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Morgan State University Graves program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Morgan State University Graves including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Morgan State University Graves. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Morgan State University Graves has a total enrollment of 45 full-time students. The reported tuition is $15,318.00 per year. The program is 55.6% male and 44.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Morgan State University Graves are promising. 31.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 79.3% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $75,000.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Morgan State University Graves?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Morgan State University Graves?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 20 applicants that were accepted to Morgan State University Graves, 45 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Morgan State University Graves.
Morgan State University Graves reported an average GMAT score of 426.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 145 and GRE Quantitative score of 147.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, 15 students had prior work experience, with an average of 84 months of previous work experience - 7 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Morgan State University Graves
1
What is the Morgan State University Graves acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Morgan State University Graves is 51.28%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Morgan State University Graves?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Morgan State University Graves is 426.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Morgan State University Graves?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.3.
4
How can I get into Morgan State University Graves?
To increase your chances of getting into Morgan State University Graves, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.3, a GMAT score of false, and about 84 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsMurray State University Bauernfeind Naval Postgraduate School MBA New Jersey Institute of Technology MBA New Mexico State University MBA New York Institute of Technology MBA New York University Stern Niagara University MBA Nicholls State University MBA North Carolina A&T State University MBA North Carolina State University Poole