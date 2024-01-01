Northern Arizona University Franke: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Northern Arizona University Franke program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Northern Arizona University Franke including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Northern Arizona University Franke. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Northern Arizona University Franke has a total enrollment of 42 full-time students. The reported tuition is $24,484.00 per year. The program is 50.0% male and 50.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Northern Arizona University Franke are promising. 93.8% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 93.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $55,000.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Northern Arizona University Franke?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 71 applicants that were accepted to Northern Arizona University Franke, 42 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Northern Arizona University Franke.
Northern Arizona University Franke reported an average GMAT score of 540.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 149 and GRE Quantitative score of 152.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, 9 students had prior work experience, with an average of 64 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
