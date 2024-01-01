Ohio State University Fisher: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Ohio State University Fisher program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Ohio State University Fisher including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Ohio State University Fisher. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Ohio State University Fisher has a total enrollment of 168 full-time students. The reported tuition is $53,708.00 per year. The program is 66.1% male and 33.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Ohio State University Fisher are promising. 65.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 90.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $104,298.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Ohio State University Fisher?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 181 applicants that were accepted to Ohio State University Fisher, 168 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Ohio State University Fisher.
Ohio State University Fisher reported an average GMAT score of 679.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 155 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.45. Additionally, 46 students had prior work experience, with an average of 75 months of previous work experience - 6 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Ohio State University Fisher
1
What is the Ohio State University Fisher acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Ohio State University Fisher is 51.71%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Ohio State University Fisher?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Ohio State University Fisher is 679.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Ohio State University Fisher?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.45.
4
How can I get into Ohio State University Fisher?
To increase your chances of getting into Ohio State University Fisher, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.45, a GMAT score of false, and about 75 months of work experience.
