Oklahoma State University Spears: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Oklahoma State University Spears program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Oklahoma State University Spears including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Oklahoma State University Spears. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Oklahoma State University Spears has a total enrollment of 68 full-time students. The reported tuition is $876.00 per year. The program is 54.4% male and 45.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Oklahoma State University Spears are promising. 35.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 78.6% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $56,809.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Oklahoma State University Spears?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Oklahoma State University Spears?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 47 applicants that were accepted to Oklahoma State University Spears, 68 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Oklahoma State University Spears.
Oklahoma State University Spears reported an average GMAT score of 538.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 150 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.44. Additionally, 17 students had prior work experience, with an average of 9 months of previous work experience - 0 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Oklahoma State University Spears
1
What is the Oklahoma State University Spears acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Oklahoma State University Spears is 67.14%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Oklahoma State University Spears?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Oklahoma State University Spears is 538.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Oklahoma State University Spears?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.44.
4
How can I get into Oklahoma State University Spears?
To increase your chances of getting into Oklahoma State University Spears, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.44, a GMAT score of false, and about 9 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsOld Dominion University MBA Oregon State University MBA Pace University Lubin Pacific Lutheran University MBA Pennsylvania State University--Great Valley Black Pennsylvania State University--Great Valley MBA Pennsylvania State University--Harrisburg MBA Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal Pepperdine University Graziadio Pittsburg State University Kelce