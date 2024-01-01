Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal has a total enrollment of 113 full-time students. The reported tuition is $43,296.00 per year. The program is 67.3% male and 32.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal are promising. 66.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 83.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $109,707.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 86 applicants that were accepted to Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal, 113 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal.
Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal reported an average GMAT score of 657.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 153.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.38. Additionally, 51 students had prior work experience, with an average of 67 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal
1
What is the Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal is 22.93%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal is 657.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.38.
4
How can I get into Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal?
To increase your chances of getting into Pennsylvania State University--University Park Smeal, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.38, a GMAT score of false, and about 67 months of work experience.
