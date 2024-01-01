Pace University Lubin: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Pace University Lubin program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Pace University Lubin including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Pace University Lubin. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Pace University Lubin has a total enrollment of 218 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,305.00 per year. The program is 50.9% male and 49.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Pace University Lubin are promising. 53.5% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 75.6% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $62,121.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is August 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Pace University Lubin?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 196 applicants that were accepted to Pace University Lubin, 218 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Pace University Lubin.
Pace University Lubin reported an average GMAT score of 499.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Pace University Lubin
1
What is the Pace University Lubin acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Pace University Lubin is 77.78%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Pace University Lubin?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Pace University Lubin is 499.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Pace University Lubin?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.5.
4
How can I get into Pace University Lubin?
To increase your chances of getting into Pace University Lubin, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.5, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
