Applying and enrolling in the Santa Clara University Leavey program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Santa Clara University Leavey including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Santa Clara University Leavey. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Santa Clara University Leavey has a total enrollment of 340 full-time students. The reported tuition is $77,810.00 per year. The program is 47.0% male and 52.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Santa Clara University Leavey are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Santa Clara University Leavey?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 440 applicants that were accepted to Santa Clara University Leavey, 340 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Santa Clara University Leavey.
Santa Clara University Leavey reported an average GMAT score of 635.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.67. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Santa Clara University Leavey
1
What is the Santa Clara University Leavey acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Santa Clara University Leavey is 66.47%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Santa Clara University Leavey?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Santa Clara University Leavey is 635.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Santa Clara University Leavey?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.67.
4
How can I get into Santa Clara University Leavey?
To increase your chances of getting into Santa Clara University Leavey, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.67, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
