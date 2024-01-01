Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove has a total enrollment of 30 full-time students. The reported tuition is $23,220.00 per year. The program is 60.0% male and 40.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 21 applicants that were accepted to Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove, 30 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove.
Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.43. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove
1
What is the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove is 39.62%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.43.
4
How can I get into Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove?
To increase your chances of getting into Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Grove, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.43, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
