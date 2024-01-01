Seattle University Albers: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Seattle University Albers program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Seattle University Albers including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Seattle University Albers. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Seattle University Albers has a total enrollment of 562 full-time students. The reported tuition is $44,420.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Seattle University Albers are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Aug. 20.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Seattle University Albers?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 63 applicants that were accepted to Seattle University Albers, 562 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Seattle University Albers.
Seattle University Albers reported an average GMAT score of 547.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Seattle University Albers
1
What is the Seattle University Albers acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Seattle University Albers is 70.79%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Seattle University Albers?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Seattle University Albers is 547.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Seattle University Albers?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Seattle University Albers?
To increase your chances of getting into Seattle University Albers, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
