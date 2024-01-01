Texas Tech University Rawls: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Texas Tech University Rawls program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Texas Tech University Rawls including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Texas Tech University Rawls. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Texas Tech University Rawls has a total enrollment of 102 full-time students. The reported tuition is $31,710.00 per year. The program is 54.9% male and 44.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Texas Tech University Rawls are promising. 43.3% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 85.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $61,514.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Texas Tech University Rawls?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 46 applicants that were accepted to Texas Tech University Rawls, 102 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Texas Tech University Rawls.
Texas Tech University Rawls reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 150 and GRE Quantitative score of 152.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.6. Additionally, 4 students had prior work experience, with an average of 100 months of previous work experience - 8 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Texas Tech University Rawls
1
What is the Texas Tech University Rawls acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Texas Tech University Rawls is 56.79%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Texas Tech University Rawls?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Texas Tech University Rawls is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Texas Tech University Rawls?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.6.
4
How can I get into Texas Tech University Rawls?
To increase your chances of getting into Texas Tech University Rawls, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.6, a GMAT score of N/A, and about 100 months of work experience.
