Truman State University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Truman State University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Truman State University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Truman State University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Truman State University MBA has a total enrollment of 42 full-time students. The reported tuition is $0.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Truman State University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Truman State University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in N/A years.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Truman State University MBA, 42 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Truman State University MBA.
Truman State University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 589.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Truman State University MBA
1
What is the Truman State University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Truman State University MBA is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Truman State University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Truman State University MBA is 589.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Truman State University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Truman State University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Truman State University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
