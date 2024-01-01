University of Cincinnati Lindner: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Cincinnati Lindner program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Cincinnati Lindner including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Cincinnati Lindner. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Cincinnati Lindner has a total enrollment of 72 full-time students. The reported tuition is $42,711.00 per year. The program is 61.1% male and 38.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Cincinnati Lindner are promising. 21.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 84.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $57,579.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Cincinnati Lindner?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Cincinnati Lindner?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 76 applicants that were accepted to University of Cincinnati Lindner, 72 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Cincinnati Lindner.
University of Cincinnati Lindner reported an average GMAT score of 633.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 146 and GRE Quantitative score of 152.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.6. Additionally, 11 students had prior work experience, with an average of 28 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Cincinnati Lindner
1
What is the University of Cincinnati Lindner acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Cincinnati Lindner is 63.33%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Cincinnati Lindner?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Cincinnati Lindner is 633.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Cincinnati Lindner?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.6.
4
How can I get into University of Cincinnati Lindner?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Cincinnati Lindner, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.6, a GMAT score of false, and about 28 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Colorado--Boulder Leeds University of Colorado--Colorado Springs MBA University of Colorado--Denver MBA University of Connecticut MBA University of Dallas MBA University of Dayton MBA University of Delaware Lerner University of Denver Daniels University of Detroit Mercy MBA University of Florida Warrington