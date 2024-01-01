University of Denver Daniels: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Denver Daniels program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Denver Daniels including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Denver Daniels. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Denver Daniels has a total enrollment of 40 full-time students. The reported tuition is $94,000.00 per year. The program is 72.5% male and 27.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Denver Daniels are promising. 50.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 77.3% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $88,775.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Denver Daniels?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 9 years.
Out of the 61 applicants that were accepted to University of Denver Daniels, 40 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Denver Daniels.
University of Denver Daniels reported an average GMAT score of 616.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 162 and GRE Quantitative score of 156.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.28. Additionally, 17 students had prior work experience, with an average of 64 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Denver Daniels
1
What is the University of Denver Daniels acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Denver Daniels is 48.41%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Denver Daniels?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Denver Daniels is 616.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Denver Daniels?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.28.
4
How can I get into University of Denver Daniels?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Denver Daniels, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.28, a GMAT score of false, and about 64 months of work experience.
