Applying and enrolling in the University of Detroit Mercy MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Detroit Mercy MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Detroit Mercy MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Detroit Mercy MBA has a total enrollment of 52 full-time students. The reported tuition is $789.00 per year. The program is 59.6% male and 40.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Detroit Mercy MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $55,450.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Detroit Mercy MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 63 applicants that were accepted to University of Detroit Mercy MBA, 52 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Detroit Mercy MBA.
University of Detroit Mercy MBA reported an average GMAT score of 500.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 145 and GRE Quantitative score of 145.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
