University of South Carolina Moore: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of South Carolina Moore program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of South Carolina Moore including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of South Carolina Moore. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of South Carolina Moore has a total enrollment of 48 full-time students. The reported tuition is $71,580.00 per year. The program is 68.8% male and 31.3% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of South Carolina Moore are promising. 62.5% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 79.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $101,937.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of South Carolina Moore?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of South Carolina Moore?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 49 applicants that were accepted to University of South Carolina Moore, 48 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of South Carolina Moore.
University of South Carolina Moore reported an average GMAT score of 656.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 156 and GRE Quantitative score of 151.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, 26 students had prior work experience, with an average of 54 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of South Carolina Moore
1
What is the University of South Carolina Moore acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of South Carolina Moore is 74.24%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of South Carolina Moore?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of South Carolina Moore is 656.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of South Carolina Moore?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.3.
4
How can I get into University of South Carolina Moore?
To increase your chances of getting into University of South Carolina Moore, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.3, a GMAT score of false, and about 54 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of South Dakota MBA University of Southern California Marshall University of Southern Indiana MBA University of Southern Maine MBA University of Southern Mississippi MBA University of South Florida MBA University of South Florida--Sarasota-Manatee MBA University of South Florida--St. Petersburg MBA University of St. Thomas MBA University of Tampa Sykes