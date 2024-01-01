Valdosta State University Langdale: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Valdosta State University Langdale program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Valdosta State University Langdale including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Valdosta State University Langdale. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Valdosta State University Langdale has a total enrollment of 11 full-time students. The reported tuition is $16,470.00 per year. The program is 63.3% male and 36.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Valdosta State University Langdale are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Valdosta State University Langdale?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Valdosta State University Langdale, 11 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Valdosta State University Langdale.
Valdosta State University Langdale reported an average GMAT score of 387.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 148 and GRE Quantitative score of 148.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.21. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Valdosta State University Langdale
1
What is the Valdosta State University Langdale acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Valdosta State University Langdale is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Valdosta State University Langdale?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Valdosta State University Langdale is 387.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Valdosta State University Langdale?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.21.
4
How can I get into Valdosta State University Langdale?
To increase your chances of getting into Valdosta State University Langdale, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.21, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
