Vanderbilt University Owen: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Vanderbilt University Owen program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Vanderbilt University Owen including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Vanderbilt University Owen. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Vanderbilt University Owen has a total enrollment of 326 full-time students. The reported tuition is $58,400.00 per year. The program is 69.9% male and 30.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Vanderbilt University Owen are promising. 79.6% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 94.6% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $118,888.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 6.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Vanderbilt University Owen?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 404 applicants that were accepted to Vanderbilt University Owen, 326 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Vanderbilt University Owen.
Vanderbilt University Owen reported an average GMAT score of 678.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 159 and GRE Quantitative score of 156.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.32. Additionally, 145 students had prior work experience, with an average of 64 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Vanderbilt University Owen
1
What is the Vanderbilt University Owen acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Vanderbilt University Owen is 60.12%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Vanderbilt University Owen?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Vanderbilt University Owen is 678.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Vanderbilt University Owen?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.32.
4
How can I get into Vanderbilt University Owen?
To increase your chances of getting into Vanderbilt University Owen, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.32, a GMAT score of false, and about 64 months of work experience.
