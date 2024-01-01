Washington University in St. Louis Olin: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Washington University in St. Louis Olin program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Washington University in St. Louis Olin including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Washington University in St. Louis Olin. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Washington University in St. Louis Olin has a total enrollment of 232 full-time students. The reported tuition is $65,050.00 per year. The program is 55.2% male and 44.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Washington University in St. Louis Olin are promising. 67.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 80.9% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $115,712.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 18.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Washington University in St. Louis Olin?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 223 applicants that were accepted to Washington University in St. Louis Olin, 232 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Washington University in St. Louis Olin.
Washington University in St. Louis Olin reported an average GMAT score of 695.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 155 and GRE Quantitative score of 155.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, 92 students had prior work experience, with an average of 48 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Washington University in St. Louis Olin
1
What is the Washington University in St. Louis Olin acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Washington University in St. Louis Olin is 43.39%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Washington University in St. Louis Olin?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Washington University in St. Louis Olin is 695.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Washington University in St. Louis Olin?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.5.
4
How can I get into Washington University in St. Louis Olin?
To increase your chances of getting into Washington University in St. Louis Olin, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.5, a GMAT score of false, and about 48 months of work experience.
